Stand against migrant ban a hot issue in Inslee's inbox

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to the media at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 28, where he joined protesters in blasting President Donald Trump's executive order banning entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations. The order was blocked from going into effect by a federal judge in Seattle.

