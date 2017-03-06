Senate passes bill to move Washington presidential primary to March
On Monday the Senate passed legislation to move up the date of Washington's presidential primary. State law currently requires the presidential primary to take place on the fourth Tuesday in May, but the new bill, Senate Bill 5333 , would move the date to the second Tuesday in March.
