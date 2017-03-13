Second child in Washington sick from E.Coli outbreak

The Washington State Department of Health is urging pepole to check their cupboards for I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter and several other products that have been linked to a nationwide illness outbreak. The CDC recommends that people do not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy Granola, or Dixie Diner's Club Carb Not Beanit Butter, regardless of the date listed on the container.

