Seattlea s First Mobile Shower Unit to Provide Fresh Start for Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness

Amerigroup Washington, Seattle Union's Gospel Mission and The MORELove Project is "Washing-a-ton" to restore dignity to those sleeping outside without access to showers Seattle's first mobile shower unit will provide a fresh start for neighbors experiencing homeless thanks to Amerigroup Washington, Seattle Union's Gospel Mission and The MORELove Project. )--According to the 2016 point-in-time homeless census, 3,000 of our neighbors in the Seattle area sleep outside each night and therefore do not have access to showers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.