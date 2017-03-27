Seattlea s First Mobile Shower Unit t...

Seattlea s First Mobile Shower Unit to Provide Fresh Start for Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness

Amerigroup Washington, Seattle Union's Gospel Mission and The MORELove Project is "Washing-a-ton" to restore dignity to those sleeping outside without access to showers Seattle's first mobile shower unit will provide a fresh start for neighbors experiencing homeless thanks to Amerigroup Washington, Seattle Union's Gospel Mission and The MORELove Project. )--According to the 2016 point-in-time homeless census, 3,000 of our neighbors in the Seattle area sleep outside each night and therefore do not have access to showers.

