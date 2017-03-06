SCC adopts budget, looks to renovatio...

SCC adopts budget, looks to renovation plans

Read more: Hawk Eye

The Southeastern Community College Board of Trustees Monday adopted a budget for fiscal year 2017-18 resulting in a tax levy rate of about $1.15 per $1,000 taxable valuation as of Jan. 1, 2016, down by .013 percent from last year. The proposed budget went uncontested in the public hearing preceding the trustees' approval, thereby approving an issuance of $1.755 million in General Obligation bonds.

