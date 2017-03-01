Savoy Brown at The Washington

Savoy Brown founding member Kim Simmonds is recognized globally as one of the world's finest blues/rock players, and fans of the British guitarist and his band can hear why Friday at The Washington, 306 Washington St. in Burlington. Savoy Brown founding member Kim Simmonds is recognized globally as one of the world's finest blues/rock players, and fans of the British guitarist and his band can hear why Friday at The Washington, 306 Washington St. in Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.