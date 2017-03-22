'Real ID' deadline looms: Proposed fix would leave Washington with 2-tiered license
When federal identification standards take effect for air travel in January, Washington residents, like others across the country, will need an enhanced driver's license or a passport to board a domestic flight. That could be a problem if Washington doesn't soon comply with federal standards.
