Protesters outside White House demand 'Pizzagate' investigation - Sat, 25 Mar 2017 PST
Several dozen people assembled Saturday outside the White House to demand an investigation into the unfounded Internet rumor known as "Pizzagate." Wearing T-shirts and holding banners defending the conspiracy theory - which falsely linked Hillary Clinton to an alleged child-sex-trafficking ring operating out of a D.C. pizza parlor - protesters took turns climbing onto an elevated stage in Lafayette Square to demand politicians and mainstream news media take their claims seriously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC