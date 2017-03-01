Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Washington state's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee responds to President Donald Trump after a 9th Circuit court ruling that refused to reinstate Trump's controversial travel ban. Representing the Black Alliance of Thurston County Dr. Karen A. Johnson outlines several pending pieces of legislation pertaining to the place use of deadly force while speaking at the Feb 5 session of the Legislative Academy series sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC