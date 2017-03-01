Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws...

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Olympian

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Washington state's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee responds to President Donald Trump after a 9th Circuit court ruling that refused to reinstate Trump's controversial travel ban. Representing the Black Alliance of Thurston County Dr. Karen A. Johnson outlines several pending pieces of legislation pertaining to the place use of deadly force while speaking at the Feb 5 session of the Legislative Academy series sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Fri Just Slim 276,621
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC