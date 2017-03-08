Plan to split the naming of U.S. 395 through Eastern Washington
A new wrinkle developed last week in a House proposal to name U.S. Highway 395 in Washington the Thomas S. "Tom" Foley Memorial Highway. Sen. Mike Baumgartner, R-Spokane, proposed bifurcating the naming, with the stretch from Ritzville south to honor the former House speaker and ambassador and the stretch from Spokane to Ritzville to honor Sam Grashio, a local World War II veteran who survived the Bataan Death March and was one of the few to escape a Japanese prison camp.
