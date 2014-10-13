There are on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 16 hrs ago, titled Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner. In it, KHQ-TV Spokane reports that:

President Donald Trump has declared that the media are the "enemy of the people," but his administration is willing to joke around with reporters - and poke fun at itself - in a venerable Washington tradition. Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comedic white-tie affair featuring skits, songs and speeches.

