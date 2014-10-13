Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner
There are 17 comments on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 16 hrs ago, titled Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner. In it, KHQ-TV Spokane reports that:
President Donald Trump has declared that the media are the "enemy of the people," but his administration is willing to joke around with reporters - and poke fun at itself - in a venerable Washington tradition. Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comedic white-tie affair featuring skits, songs and speeches.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
tRump did not attend the dinner, instead spending another $2,000,000 in taxpayer money golfing (rounds 4 & 5, at the least, since his appointment) at his palatial coastal Florida estate.
"Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter"
Donald Trump
7:03 PM - 13 Oct 2014 via Twitter
http://people.com/politics/trump-weekends-flo...
tRump trotted out another line of BS on the campaign trail as well, promising voters that if elected,Â“IÂ’m going to be working for you, IÂ’m not going to have time to go play golf.Â”
For more than a century, every president has spoken at the dinner at least once.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
You talk to much and as a hypocrite liberal you intolerance shows. Hater, Racist and Radical Islamic terrorist supporter!!!!!
|
#3 12 hrs ago
This news source continues the fake news media's claim that Trump has called all the media an enemy. He has said and repeatedly affirmed, that only the fake news media is the enemy of the American people. If this fake news source wants to continue its own exposure of itself as a continuing source of sedition and harm to the American People, let them continue. Their readership will continue to decline and the national owners won't even be able to sell it.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
I do owe you an apology for being mean and ugly to you..
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,387
outdoors
|
#5 11 hrs ago
Nothing like obama skipping the traditional Christian prayer breakfast to attend Muslim events, that was completely acceptable or I'm a racist.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,387
outdoors
|
#6 11 hrs ago
Yep kinda like when a Republican says "illegal immigrants" and it sounds to the media or liberals like he said "mionities."
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,387
outdoors
|
#7 11 hrs ago
Shucks <minorities>
|
#8 7 hrs ago
Shucks, Did Obama ever play golf?
In theory Trump should have three more opportunities to speak.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#9 5 hrs ago
I don't think spines re-grow once they are lost.
Three more opportunities to wimp out and hide!
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
26,609
Location hidden
|
#10 5 hrs ago
When a news source omits the word fake they are proving they are the very fake news Trump was talking about !
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11 5 hrs ago
Very unlikely, but Obama didn't need one, he had the Iranian agent Valarie Jarret.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#12 4 hrs ago
WOW!
So any news source not labelled as fake is proven to be fake and every news source labelled as fake is also fake which means no news source on earth is not fake and only Donald Trump's tweets can be trusted in this whole wide world?
You're as fuhkedinthehead as Trump is!
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#13 1 hr ago
You alt-leftists sound confused by your fake news.
The Shared Ideological Tenets Of Nazis and Liberals
Adolf Hitler and Anton Drexler composed a series of points for the organization that became the foundation of the NAZI party.. They were publically presented on 24 February 1920. Hitler translated his ideology into a plan of action which would prove its popularity with the German people throughout the coming years.
For many at the time, its abrupt departure from the tradition of politics as practiced in the western world was as much of a shock as was its liberal nature and foresight of the emerging problems of western democracy.
The points were prefaced with a comforting Â– and familiar to American ears Â– disclaimer:
Â“The Programme of the German WorkersÂ’ Party is designed to be of limited duration. The leaders have no intention, once the aims announced in it have been achieved, of establishing fresh ones, merely in order to increase, artificially, the discontent of the masses and so ensure the continued existence of the Party.Â”
Here are some of the points laid out in HitlerÂ’s progressive vision:
Â• We demand that the State shall make it its primary duty to provide a livelihood for its citizens.
Â• The activities of the individual must not clash with the general interest, but must proceed within the framework of the community and be for the general good.
Â• We demand the nationalization of all businesses which have been formed into corporations (trusts).
Â• We demand profit-sharing in large industrial enterprises.
Â• We demand the extensive development of insurance for old age.
Â• We demand a land reform suitable to our national requirements, the passing of a law for the expropriation of land for communal purposes without compensation; the abolition of ground rent, and the prohibition of all speculation in land.
Â• The State must consider a thorough reconstruction of our national system of educationÂ… at the expense of the State.
Â• We demand the abolition of the mercenary army and the foundation of a peopleÂ’s army.
Â• The publishing of papers which are not conducive to the national welfare must be forbidden.
Â• We demand freedom for all religious denominations in the State, provided they do not threaten its existence not offend the moral feelings of the German raceÂ…
Â• To put the whole of this programme into effect, we demand the creation of a strong central state power for the Reich.
Sound familiar? Who knew?
|
#14 54 min ago
Not racist, just lying.
Lke your so-called president.
|
#15 33 min ago
What's that have to do with Donald Trump running up the bills golfing and between Tee Times rattling off insane ludicrous rants and bizarre conspiracy theories and offering absolutely no proof.
Trump is taking on the personality of someone suffering early stage Alzheimer. It's painfully apparent Donald Trump's age is a factor in his ridiculous conduct.
It's come to the point that the nuclear weapons codes has to be stored out of Donald Trumps reach simply because he's unpredictable and subject to psychotic blackouts.
|
“Stop Child Slavery”
Since: Apr 14
24,064
Location hidden
|
#16 29 min ago
You always overplay your hand
|
#17 27 min ago
There's no religious test, or national religion in the United States. Is it your belief a President of the United States is duty bound to cater to one religious sect over another in America?
America isn't Mexico or Canada, both chartered Christian nations.
|
|
