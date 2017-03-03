Oscars viral sensation 'Gary from Chicago' is a registered sex offender
As we previously reported, a bus full of tourists stopped at the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars were being held and to their delight got to meet and mingle with the biggest stars in Hollywood. Coe took the opportunity to take a selfie with Mahershala Ali, kiss Nicole Kidman's hand and shake hands with Ryan Gosling, while Denzel Washington pretended to marry Coe and his wife-to-be Vicky.
