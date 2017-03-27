Official: Canada expected to legalize marijuana by July 2018 - Mon, 27 Mar 2017 PST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government will introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana the week of April 10th and it should become law by July next year, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to discuss the upcoming legislation. Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales.
