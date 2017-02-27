News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. PST
Plans to revitalize the landmark Ridpath Hotel in downtown Spokane are moving forward. The Spokane City Council is expected to vote in the coming weeks to loan $1.75 million to further the $20 million project, which is expected to bring 206 apartments to the former hotel.
