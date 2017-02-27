News Minute: Here is the latest Washi...

News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. PST

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Plans to revitalize the landmark Ridpath Hotel in downtown Spokane are moving forward. The Spokane City Council is expected to vote in the coming weeks to loan $1.75 million to further the $20 million project, which is expected to bring 206 apartments to the former hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC