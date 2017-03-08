new AAA: Daylight saving time brings increased crash risk
It may not seem like losing an hour of sleep is a big deal, but AAA Mid Atlantic spokesman John Townsend said it can be problematic on the roads. Townsend said research shows an increase in fatal automobile crashes in the days following the transition to daylight saving time, which takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
