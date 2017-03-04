Nevada is about to be the first state in more than three decades to ratify the Equal Rights Amendemt
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Gloria Steinem of the National Organization for Women attends an Equal Right Amendment rally outside the White House Saturday,July 4, 1981 in Washington. Nevada is about to do something no state has done in three-and-a-half decades: Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
