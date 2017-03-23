Kupp, five other former Eastern Washington players plan for EWU Pro Day - Fri, 24 Mar 2017 PST
Former Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be back in Cheney on Tuesday for the EWU Pro Day. Six former Eastern Washington football players, including two-time FCS Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, are expected to take part in EWU's annual Pro Day on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Thu
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC