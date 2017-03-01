Judge Finds Defense Counsel's Reliance upon Pre-Amendment Rule 26 in a Motion to Compel the Equivalent of Bad Faith - Resulting in Significant and Embarrassing Sanctions In Fulton v. Livingston Financial LLC, 2016 WL 3976558 , U.S. District Judge James L. Robart sanctioned a defense lawyer who "inexcusabl[y]" relied on outdated case law and pre-2015 amendments to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26 in motion practice before the court.

