Judge Finds Defense Counsel's Reliance upon Pre-Amendment Rule...
Judge Finds Defense Counsel's Reliance upon Pre-Amendment Rule 26 in a Motion to Compel the Equivalent of Bad Faith - Resulting in Significant and Embarrassing Sanctions In Fulton v. Livingston Financial LLC, 2016 WL 3976558 , U.S. District Judge James L. Robart sanctioned a defense lawyer who "inexcusabl[y]" relied on outdated case law and pre-2015 amendments to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26 in motion practice before the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|22 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC