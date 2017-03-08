Ivanka Trump's fashion brand reports record sales despite retailer boycotts

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner watch as U.S. President Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress - Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The ball is part of the celebrations following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.