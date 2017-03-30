It's now time to save the John Wayne Pioneer Trail in Washington state
Eastern Washington Republican legislators once again are throwing a monkey wrench into the state park's department plans to improve the eastern half of the John Wayne Pioneer Trail between the Columbia River and Idaho border. The rail-trail stretches from North Bend to the Idaho border, and at 285 miles is one of the longest in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Biking Bis.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC