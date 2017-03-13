Inslee: Rural Washington hit hardest by Republican health plan
Some rural hospitals could close under the weight of serving the 1.1 million Washington residents who will have no insurance if the American Health Care Act is enacted, Gov. Jay Inslee and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler also predicted at a news conference Wednesday. The people who get hurt worst by Trumpcare are those in rural and small towns, in part because you're going to have some rural hospitals close," Inslee told reporters.
