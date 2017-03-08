Inslee asks state agencies to calcula...

Inslee asks state agencies to calculate impact of GOP health-care plan

A handful of state agencies are trying to calculate how the proposed Republican health-care plan would affect Washingtonians, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. The number-crunching comes as the proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act is being pushed by GOP leaders through Congress .

