Indian victim told to 'go back to your own country' in Washington shooting
Police in a Seattle suburb say they are seeking a white gunman after an Indian Sikh man reported he was shot in the arm and told to "go back to your own country." India's foreign minister said on Twitter early Sunday that the victim is identified as Deep Rai and that he told police he was working in his driveway on Friday when the unidentified man approached him.
