Indian victim told to 'go back to you...

Indian victim told to 'go back to your own country' in Washington shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Police in a Seattle suburb say they are seeking a white gunman after an Indian Sikh man reported he was shot in the arm and told to "go back to your own country." India's foreign minister said on Twitter early Sunday that the victim is identified as Deep Rai and that he told police he was working in his driveway on Friday when the unidentified man approached him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC