House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON - The House intelligence committee is asking the Trump administration for evidence that the phones at Trump Tower were tapped during the campaign as its namesake has charged, a request reinforced Sunday by an influential Republican senator who says the president must either come up with the evidence or retract his claim. "I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least," Sen. John McCain said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.