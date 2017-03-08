House committee wants evidence for Tr...

House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON - The House intelligence committee is asking the Trump administration for evidence that the phones at Trump Tower were tapped during the campaign as its namesake has charged, a request reinforced Sunday by an influential Republican senator who says the president must either come up with the evidence or retract his claim. "I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least," Sen. John McCain said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 USA Today 9
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC