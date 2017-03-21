History Developing Anthology Scripted...

History Developing Anthology Scripted Series About U.S. Presidents:

Expanding on the success of its miniseries that examined slices of America's past, like Hatfields & McCoys , History is embarking on its most ambitious scripted effort yet. The cable network, which will be presenting today as part of A+E Networks' upfront, is developing The Commanders , an anthology scripted series envisioned as an annual television event ranging from four to 10 hours in length.

