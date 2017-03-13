High court favors Vancouver port over...

High court favors Vancouver port over lease for oil terminal

Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Port of Vancouver over its lease for a controversial proposed oil terminal proposed along the Columbia River. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that environmental groups had argued that the agency skirted state law by agreeing to a lease before exploring alternatives through the environmental review process.

