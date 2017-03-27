Here's Everything That Would See a Tax Increase Under a New Washington State Tax Bill
New legislation from the chair of Washington's House Finance Committee would create a 7 percent capital gains tax, but that's not all. House Bill 2186, just released, also imposes a 20 percent surcharge on a wide range of goods and services subject to the state's Business & Occupation tax, a gross receipts tax.
