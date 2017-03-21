Great Northwest Wine: Ancient Lakes fascinates as young Washington wine region
The Ancient Lakes, approved in 2012, is an area of about 160,000 acres around the northcentral Washington communities of George and Quincy. About 1,600 acres of vineyards are planted, the oldest of which are at Cave B Estate Winery adjacent to the famous Gorge Amphitheater.
