Gov. Inslee is displaying his wares on panels in New York and San Francisco
Washington governor Jay Inslee preps to strike a weld during the keel laying ceremony for Washington State Ferry's newest vessel, the Suquamish, in a warehouse at VigorOs Harbor Island Shipyard. Inslee has touted the energy efficiency of the new vessel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|34 min
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Wed
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC