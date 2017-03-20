Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency in 20 counties dealing with flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday declared a state of emergency in 20 counties across Washington State to fight flooding. The declaration will free up state resources in the event of flooding and other weather-related damage in anticipation of extremely wet weather across Eastern Washington.
