Gov. Cuomo: Stop Your Bigotry and Censorship and Approve the New York ...
At 1:00 PM this afternoon at Federal Hall, our Nation's first seat of government, beneath the Statue of President George Washington, our Founding Father and first President, Dr. Elizabeth Rex will hold a press conference to urge Governor Cuomo to finally lift the 2004 DMV moratorium that is blocking the approval of the "Choose Life" License Plate as well as the approval of the "911 Remembrance" License Plate.
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
