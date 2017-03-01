George W. Bush returns to the political scene
There are 2 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 18 hrs ago, titled George W. Bush returns to the political scene. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
Ex-presidents tend to recede from public view, particularly when they leave office -- as George W. Bush did -- with a Gallup approval rating hovering around 30%. But Bush is returning to the national stage this week in the role of an elder statesman.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,823
Location hidden
|
#1 18 hrs ago
bush is part of the reason for the massive illegal alien invasion,to the point of a staged border crossing near him while cameras were rolling.
dreamers need to be deported as it stands rewarding them will in the end reward their parents and all other family members so it all needs to end now with trump.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,444
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Bush should be in prison. Anybody else notice that Bush does not go to Europe? They have arrest warrants waiting for him for kidnapping and torture.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|14 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC