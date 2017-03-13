Former Lake Roosevelt Elementary vice principal sentenced to 7 years in prison
On Monday acting US Attorney Joseph H. Harrington announced that 38-year-old Nate Piturachsatit of Grant Coulee, Washington, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison followed by 10 years of court supervision. He had previously pleaded guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography.
