Find middle ground on police use of deadly force
A bill to hold police officers accountable when their use of deadly force is reckless and wrong has struck a wall in the Washington Legislature. Lawmakers need to keep working to find middle ground and protect officers, public safety and also help police agencies gain public trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC