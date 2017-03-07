Feds Drop Child Porn Charges, Saying ...

Feds Drop Child Porn Charges, Saying the Source of Their Evidence Is Secret

11 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Federal prosecutors in Seattle are dropping their case against Jay Michaud, a Vancouver man accused of accessing Playpen, a dark-web child pornography site that the FBI ran for 13 days in 2015 as part of a sting operation known as Operation Pacifier. But as Cyrus Farivar explains at Ars Technica , the decision has nothing to do with the morally dubious premise of that operation, which involved distributing child pornography to catch people who look at it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

