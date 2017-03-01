FBI Investigating after Sikh man shot and allegedly told, 'Go back to your own country'
The FBI is now investigating after a Sikh man in Washington State was allegedly told, "Go back to your own country" before he was shot in the arm on Friday. P... -- Democratic Sen. Al Franken said President Trump's assertion that former President Obama tapped his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 election c... Talking to a production agriculture crowd visiting his home state, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway was right at home as he told thousands of farmers he was d... Kearney, Neb.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
