Father of Marysville shooter appeals ...

Father of Marysville shooter appeals firearms conviction

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The lawyer for the father of the Washington teenager who fatally shot his classmates in a high school cafeteria in 2014 asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to throw out the father's conviction for illegally possessing firearms. John Henry Browne told a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors failed to prove Raymond Fryberg , 43, was served a 2002 domestic violence protection order, which would have prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC