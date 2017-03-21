EU trade chief sees rising anti-popul...

EU trade chief sees rising anti-populism following Brexit and Trump

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

The European Union's trade chief says she appreciates having Justin Trudeau and his international brand on her side in the fight against the forces of anti-trade populism. But these days, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom is channelling another prominent Canadian - legendary singer Joni Mitchell - as she fights the protectionist and isolationist sentiments roiling the globe in the seismic wake of Britain deciding to leave the EU and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... 1 hr BHM5267 6
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 123
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC