Ethiopia's rubbish landslide kills 15 in Addis Ababa
At least 35 people have been killed in a landslide at rubbish site on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, officials have said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Koshe Garbage Landfill, said Mayor Diriba Kuma, with 15 bodies recovered so far.
