Ethiopia's rubbish landslide kills 15 in Addis Ababa

The two-line 34-kilometre light rail system in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa has been touted as a sign of the dividends the country's rapid economic growth is paying to its people At least 35 people have been killed in a landslide at rubbish site on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, officials have said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Koshe Garbage Landfill, said Mayor Diriba Kuma, with 15 bodies recovered so far.

