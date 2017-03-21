Donald Trump at helm for summit on strategy to fight ISIS

The Trump administration will make its debut at large-scale multinational diplomacy Wednesday as representatives from 68 countries in the anti-Islamic State coalition converge on Washington for a two-day summit to discuss strategy and the road ahead. Major players in town include Iraq 's prime minister, Turkey's foreign minister and a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, but some key countries, most notably Russia and Iran, will be missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.