Disease, Overgrowth Mean Millions Of Acres In Washington At Risk Of Wildfire

15 hrs ago

Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said 2.7 million acres of state land is in poor health and some of that is at risk of catastrophic wildfire. Franz has asked the state Legislature for $38 million this year -- a big ask in a year when the legislature is mandated to solve an education funding deficit and has other requests.

