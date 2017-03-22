Despite Clinton's easy win in Washington, a rogue Democrat keeps the GOP in power in the Senate
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Daily Kos Election's project to calculate the 2016 presidential results for every state legislative seat in the nation hits the state of Washington, where one rogue Democrat gives the GOP control of the state Senate and where Democrats have a bare state House majority.
