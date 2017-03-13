City of Edmonds to be honored with 20...

City of Edmonds to be honored with 2017 Well City award

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

The City of Edmonds will be receiving the 2017 Association of Washington Cities Well City Award at the Healthy Worksite Summit on March 22-23 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. As a result of achieving Well City Award status, the city has earned a 2 percent discount on all AWC Trust medical insurance premiums in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) 8 hr Abamdoned memories 123
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 10 hr Texxy 276,627
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Wed Texxy 1
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC