City of Edmonds to be honored with 2017 Well City award
The City of Edmonds will be receiving the 2017 Association of Washington Cities Well City Award at the Healthy Worksite Summit on March 22-23 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. As a result of achieving Well City Award status, the city has earned a 2 percent discount on all AWC Trust medical insurance premiums in 2018.
