China's trading partners alarmed by food import controls
In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017 photo, a man looks at imported wines on display for sale near the imported cookies and nuts, at Walmart in Beijing. China's trading partners are bringing the top U.N. food standards official to Beijing in a last-ditch attempt to persuade regulators to scale back plans for intensive inspections of food imports - including such low-risk items as wine and chocolate - that Washington and Europe say could disrupt billions of dollars in trade.
