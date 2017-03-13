Burn scar leads to flooding in small town of Hunters
Rapidly melting snow in the area of the 2015 Carpenter Road wildfire burn scar has left the small town of Hunters, Washington, experiencing a large amount of water flowing down through the town. Fire Chief Rick Anderson reports that upstream, the old Hunters Dam site has filled up completely and is running out of the upper overflow.
