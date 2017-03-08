Biz Break: Elon Musk shows hea s different by meeting with Trump
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, meets with President Donald Trump and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Musk met with Trump again, on Wednesday, with other business leaders to discuss the president's plans to seek $1 trillion from Congress for investment in the nation's infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC