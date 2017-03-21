Army says general's drunken escapades...

Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't affect his secret clearance

There are 6 comments on the The Jackson Sun story from 18 hrs ago, titled Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't affect his secret clearance. In it, The Jackson Sun reports that:

The Army recommends Brig. Gen. Ron Lewis keep his security clearance despite a stinging rebuke for drinking and frequenting off-limits sex clubs on duty.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 15 hrs ago
Boys will be boys no?
What's a little pvssy grabbing?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#2 15 hrs ago
Ah yes, leadership by example........

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 15 hrs ago
At least he didn't have an illegal homemade server hiding in the bathroom with classified documents on it.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 9 hrs ago
I prefer to leave this to the DC crowd. We'll just have to see who drags who down with their misbehavior. Nobody is perfect, true. Usually, getting results is more important, but obviously not to career politicians.

It's just me, but I'd like to think that JOBS are what Washington is concerning themselves with. That's just ME though. One could easily say that it's a military thang. We wouldn't understand....

Tick, tock!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

604

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Boys will be boys no?
What's a little pvssy grabbing?
Bill Clinton was away on Epstein's Island again.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,432

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Boys will be boys no?
What's a little pvssy grabbing?
If only it would have been a blue dress and a cigar then it would be OK.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dont trust trump ryne care 1 hr VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 123
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Feb 26 inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC