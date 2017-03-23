Appeals court upholds 2014 murder conviction
The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld Dennis Thompson's 2014 conviction for murder and three aggravated assault charges on Tuesday. Lawyers representing Thompson unsuccessfully argued a recorded police interview should not have been allowed on the record as evidence and that the lower court erred in refusing to allow specific jury instructions on the concept of reasonable doubt.
