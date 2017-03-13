Anderson Trip To Washington Raises Questions
Re: Chattanoogan story, Chris Anderson of District 7 goes to Washington to oppose President Trump's cuts to wasteful programs: The press release cites that the regional version of the National League of Cities may be sending and funding Councilman Anderson on the mission to save the cities from President Trump in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|USA Today
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC