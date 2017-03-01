All 4 Pacific Northwest senators against Perry confirmation
All four senators from Washington and Oregon on Thursday voted against Rick Perry to become energy secretary, saying they worried about his commitment to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state and other issues. But the former Texas governor was easily approved by the full Senate on a vote of 62 to 37 to join the cabinet of President Donald Trump.
